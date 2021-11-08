NC State moves back into AP Poll after beating FSU

After a two-week hiatus, NC State is back in the AP top 25, checking in at No. 21. The Wolfpack had dropped out of the poll after losing to Miami. There is still a lot of disagreement on State among the voters, with 17 people leaving the Pack off their ballots while 17 others have State in their top 20s.

This week’s person of esteemed confidence is Steve Virgen of the Albuquerque Journal, who put NC State at 13 on his ballot, the highest of any voter.

NC State moved up three spots in the Coaches’ Poll to No. 19.

Wake Forest slipped to No. 13 in both polls after losing to UNC, while Pittsburgh is No. 22 in the Coaches’ Poll and No. 25 in the AP. That’s it for ACC teams in the rankings this week.

The new College Football Playoff top 25 will be released on Tuesday night and NC State is due to move up at least a couple of spots because the teams right in front of them lost over the weekend. State debuted at No. 19 in that poll last week.