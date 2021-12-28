How to watch the 2021 Holiday Bowl: Kickoff time, TV info, odds, and more

Having a football game on FOX is a little strange, but it’s okay every now and then to step outside of the bubble that is the ESPN family of television networks. Plus, there’s Gus Johnson. FOX has Gus Johnson, whereas ESPN does not, and we’re getting Gus on Tuesday night.

We’ve made it to game day, we’re making history as the first ACC team to play in the Holiday Bowl, and we’ve got Gus Johnson on the call—no last-minute COVID-related calamities are allowed at this point.

It’s not every day, either, that NC State has a chance to win a football game in a baseball stadium. See, normally, there’s only baseball games in baseball stadiums. But today? Today we’re going crazy. Hey, we’re on vacation, okay, pal. We can play a football game in a baseball stadium if we want to. No one said we couldn’t do that; in fact they said we had to do that.

Now is as good a time as ever to submit your score predictions. Keep in mind that Petco is a pitcher’s park, which is to say that run production is suppressed relative to the Major League Baseball average. Tough to hit home runs in that building.

Give me NC State 34, UCLA 28.

Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)

Online streaming: FOX Sports Live

Odds: NC State -2

