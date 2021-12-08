Center Grant Gibson announces his return for 2022

NC State center Grant Gibson announced Tuesday that he’ll be returning in 2022, which will be his sixth season in Raleigh. Gibson has started every game at center for the Wolfpack this season.

My story has already been written, can’t wait to see how this last chapter goes ❤️….



“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up” - Galatians 6:9 pic.twitter.com/M8KoBS7BPl — Grant Gibson (@BigGrant73_) December 7, 2021

Some of these super seniors must be blowing away the career record for games played. (Don’t know if this record exists somewhere, but I couldn’t find it.) Emeka Emezie, for example, has appeared in 62 games for NC State. Gibson can match that total next year if he appears in every regular season game plus the bowl. It’s hard to fathom a college football career that long.

But it’s definitely good news for the program. Gibson will make his 37th career start in the bowl game later this month, and his veteran presence will be more than welcome in 2022, especially with the offensive line having to replace left tackle Ickey Ekwonu. (Well, they’ll try to replace him.)