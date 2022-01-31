2022 NC State football schedule released

The ACC football schedule is out, and it turns out that NC State will not have to wait long to gauge its chances in the Atlantic Division.

The Wolfpack’s first conference game this fall will be at Clemson on Oct. 1, and it’s certainly possible that the winner of that game goes on to win the division. That’s about as tough a start to league play as possible, but I don’t think it’s a bad thing to get the Tigers relatively early in the season.

Here is NC State’s 2022 slate, with dates:

Sept. 3 — at ECU

Sept. 10 — vs. Charleston Southern

Sept. 17 — vs. Texas Tech

Sept. 24 — vs. UConn

Oct. 1 — at Clemson

Oct. 8 — vs. Florida State

Oct. 15 — at Syracuse

Oct. 27 — vs. Virginia Tech (Thursday)

Nov. 5 — vs. Wake Forest

Nov. 12 — vs. Boston College

Nov. 19 — at Louisville

Nov. 25 — at UNC (Friday)

We can’t do much complaining about the scheduling this year—State gets a bye prior to playing Virginia Tech in late October, and that Thursday-nighter also gives the team a little extra time to prep for Wake Forest. The Deacs should be in the thick of the division race as well.

That stretch run in November is no walk in the park, so the bye on Oct. 22 is in a good spot.

What do you guys think? 12-0 or 12-0?