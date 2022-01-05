Emeka Emezie writes farewell note to NC State fans

Emeka Emezie took to Twitter on Wednesday to share, as he put it, a “proper goodbye” to NC State fans. There should have been a proper goodbye on the field in the Holiday Bowl, but Chip Kelly hates Hallmark moments.

Emezie’s note reads in part: “If I made you enjoy life just a little bit more, if I put a smile on your face, if I put love, joy, happiness in your heart just for one second, I’m forever grateful to have had that moment shared with you.” That speaks to the kind of guy he is, and why he’ll be missed a lot around here.

He has been a constant on the field over the last five seasons and is obviously well on his way to folk hero status for those last two minutes against UNC. It’s wild to think that he easily could have ended up playing elsewhere in college after decommitting from State waaaay back in September of 2016. (He re-committed not long after that.)

Needless to say, we’re all fortunate that he stuck with the Wolfpack. He’s got a whole lot of people in Raleigh wishing for his continued success at the next level.