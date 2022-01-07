Devin Carter announces his return to NC State

Devin Leary is getting another one of his favorite targets back: Devin Carter announced Friday that he will be returning to NC State in 2022. Carter walked on senior day, which came as a bit of a surprise, as he seriously considered entering the NFL Draft. Instead, he’s coming back for a fifth college season.

Wipe his nose

Silence crowds

And line it back up.

Through him, I’m him. pic.twitter.com/1oNFNPDYhw — Devin Carter (@__d1c) January 7, 2022

Carter was the team’s best big-play threat last season and finished with career-highs in receiving yards (566) and receiving touchdowns (6). His incredible touchdown catch in overtime against Clemson was one of the biggest highlights of the year.

While I definitely wouldn’t have faulted him if he wanted to move on, he’s got a chance to make himself some money next season as he should get more looks now that Emeka Emezie is gone. There’s a pretty good chance that more career-high numbers are in his future.

With Carter’s return, the offense is getting back three of its top four receivers from 2021. Emezie won’t be an easy guy to replace, but the foundation at the position is solid.