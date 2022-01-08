 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NC State adds graduate transfer wide receiver Darryl Jones

The Pack puts on some depth at receiver.

By Steven Muma
Pinstripe Bowl - Virginia Tech v Maryland Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

NC State ducked into the transfer portal this week to add veteran Maryland wide receiver Darryl Jones—an immediate addition in experience that should make State’s receiver room better.

Jones hasn’t been a big part of Maryland’s offense the last few years, but has years of experience at the FBS level. Good player, good pedigree; he was an elite high school prospect.

With Emeka Emezie graduating, Jones has a chance to step into a pretty good situation—it doesn’t mean he’ll be a go-to guy, but he definitely has a chance to make a quick impact.

Jones set a career high in 2021 with 319 yards receiving and 23 receptions.

