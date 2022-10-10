NC State heads to Syracuse as a 4.5-point underdog

Here we are approaching the middle of October and Syracuse has yet to lose a game; suffice it to say nobody expected this kind of start from the Orange, who were picked to finish last in the Atlantic Division.

NC State is a 4.5-point underdog in the matchup right now, and that no doubt has a lot to do with the questionable status of Devin Leary after he hurt a shoulder on Saturday night. I’m guessing we’ll have another update on his status when Dave Doeren meets with the media this afternoon. Leary was set to have an MRI after x-rays came back negative.

If Jack Chambers gets the start, it’ll be under difficult circumstances—not just on the road, but up against what has been an excellent defense so far this season. Syracuse already has home wins over Louisville, Purdue, and Virginia but hasn’t played a defense anywhere close to as good as State’s, either.

That might be why the over/under is 44.