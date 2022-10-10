No timeline for Devin Leary’s return, but he’ll be back this season

Dave Doeren didn’t have any specifics about Devin Leary’s injury that he was willing to offer on Monday afternoon except to say “it’s a day-to-day thing” and that Leary’s injury was not a season-ender. All things considered, that’s not bad news. It sure sounds like NC State will be without him for the Syracuse game, though. I’m going to assume that much until I see otherwise.

Here’s part of what Dave had to say about it at his Monday presser:

It’s a day-to-day thing. He was fortunate. A lot of times when you see a quarterback get hit while they’re throwing, it can be damaging. This was not that. Devin is super tough, and he’ll grind. There isn’t a timeline. It could be this week. It could be six weeks. It’s really going to come down to how he recovers. We’re excited that the news was what it was. I’m not going to get into any more of it than that, so all your questions will be ignored when it comes to Devin, but we’re excited that his season isn’t over and that he doesn’t need surgery.

It’ll be difficult to win at Syracuse, if it comes to that, but on the bright side, NC State’s bye week follows, and then the Pack hosts a struggling Virginia Tech team. So if Leary can’t get back onto the field before November, it’s not the end of the world.

In other injury news, Doeren said that Trent Pennix is nearly ready—either this week or the next—and that he expects both Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and Devin Carter to play against Syracuse. Tyler Baker-Williams could be back as well, while Josh Pierre-Louis is currently serving an indefinite suspension from the team.