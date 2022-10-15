Devin Leary will undergo surgery, miss the rest of 2022 season

NC State just announced that quarterback Devin Leary will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, as he will be undergoing surgery after all. The school says that “additional imaging” led the football team’s doctors to recommend a procedure as the best course of action.

Leary has a torn pectoral muscle.

An update on quarterback Devin Leary: pic.twitter.com/YXGtnhSMBI — NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 15, 2022

Dave Doeren said early in the week that Leary wouldn’t have to undergo surgery and would be able to play again this season, which I’m sure was his understanding at the time. A torn pectoral muscle can be pretty damn serious, though there are scenarios where it can be rehabbed without surgery (see TJ Watt). It doesn’t sound like the sort of injury that’s always clear-cut one way or the other.

Anyway, all the best to Devin in his recovery—he’s having his procedure done by the best in the business, and he’ll be back, but it’s a tough mental process, especially given what he’s been through already. Hate this for him.