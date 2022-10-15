Filed under: NC State Football College Football Game thread: NC State vs. Syracuse By Steven Muma@akulawolf Oct 15, 2022, 3:14pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: NC State vs. Syracuse Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports You know what helps me when I’m feeling a tad bummed out? Winning football games. Go Pack. Wolfpack vs. Orange Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET TV: ACC Network (Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs) Online streaming: WatchESPN Next Up In College Football 2007: The inside story of the greatest CFB season ever Meet the bag man The all-time ‘consensus’ national championships list The evolutionary history of option football Loading comments...
Loading comments...