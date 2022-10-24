NC State is a 13.5-point favorite against Virginia Tech

Two touchdowns sure feels like a lot of points to give NC State in its matchup with Virginia Tech, even if the Hokies are having a tough rebuilding year. State, after all, has yet to score an actual touchdown in the handful of quarters it has played without Devin Leary.

With luck, the Wolfpack will have figured out a thing or two with the extra time off, and Tech has had its own problems scoring points this season, as the Hokies average just a hair over 19 points per game.

This should be a game that NC State’s defense can control—in four league games, the Virginia Tech offense is averaging just 4.4 yards per play and a little over 300 yards of total offense. Whether running or throwing, it’s been a struggle this year for the Hokies to move the ball effectively.

This week should go a long way toward showing us where NC State’s ceiling lies for the final five games. Showing some life offensively while winning comfortably would really help morale at this point, that’s for sure.