Trent Pennix, Chandler Zavala listed on NC State’s latest depth chart

There’s good news and bad news from an injury standpoint, as is usually the case this time of year. On the bright side, NC State tight end Trent Pennix is back and listed as a starter on the latest depth chart. Pennix hasn’t played since suffering an injury in the season-opener at ECU.

Offensive guard Chandler Zavala is also listed as a starter, which is good news after he left the Syracuse game with an injury. The Wolfpack can ill afford attrition up front.

In the not-so-good-news category, defensive lineman Savion Jackson is nowhere to be found on the two-deep and won’t play this week against Virginia Tech. C.J. Clark is listed as the starter in his spot, backed up by Trevali Price.

Jackson’s absence will be tough but NC State should be able to compensate, at least against the Hokies. We’ll just have to hope that isn’t a long-term thing.