BTP Pigskin Predictions: Virginia Tech

Thursday night football at Carter-Finley Stadium! Does it get any better than this?!

Well, yes. Yes, it does. Thursday night football at Carter-Finley Stadium with a Wolfpack team that actually does the offense thing is better, but hey, maybe the team has a surprise in store for us. Who knows!

The Hokies of Virginia Tech, beset with their own offensive ineptitude, come to town to partake in a football contest with the Wolfpack that some say will set the game back decades, while others simply insist one decade tops. It seems like this game is destined to be decided by whichever team can put up points via defense and/or special teams.

Both teams are coming off bye weeks, though, providing the respective coaching staffs time to get their squads healthy and figure things out.

Will the Wolfpack be able to get back in the win column and keep Brent Pry’s Virginia Tech debut season going in the wrong way? Or will the Hokies extend their winning streak over NC State to six games and trigger a tailspin for the 2022 Pack?

Each BTP contributor provides their score prediction below, plus a quick blurb on their predicted outcome. Here we go!

SP+

Prediction: 29-13 (W)

Comment: “beep boop“

PirateWolf

Prediction: 20-10 (W)

Comment: “Defense does it’s thing (minus the contractually obligated one long 1st half TD drive surrendered per game), including setting up the O well for a few scoring drives.”

no23sports

Prediction: 3-0 (W)

Comment: “Chris Dunn hits a FG in OT to win.”

JEOHankins2

Prediction: 27-10 (W)

Comment: “I know I know, I wouldn’t call myself Mr Wonderful for this prediction and you need an Atlas to find our offense even in Carter-Finley. But I think we’ll see a slow start, but defense gives us a short field to see some guys finally hit the endzone”

TheRealEssad

Prediction: 24-13 (W)

Comment: “Doesn’t look pretty but offense scores just enough to right the ship. Defense uses VT’s weaker offense as a way to get back on track.”

Why is this so hard?

Prediction: 2-0 (W)

Comment: “3-0 was taken already.”

AlecLower

Prediction: 13-3 (W)

Comment: “Don’t expect State’s totally gutless approach to offense to change against a team it could easily hold to single digits.”

Steven

Prediction: 20-13 (W)

Comment: “This is me being optimistic. This all the optimism I got right now.”

BTP Staff Cumulative Prediction: 17-8 (W)

Agree? Disagree? Sound off in the comments!