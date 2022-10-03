NC State a 3-point favorite against Florida State

I managed to get over the disappointment of Saturday night faster than I expected, and let’s hope the same is true for the team, because the schedule isn’t getting a whole lot easier. The Wolfpack will have a tough task bouncing back against an improving FSU team.

The Seminoles were underwhelming against Wake Forest over the weekend, but in general they’ve looked a lot more dangerous than perhaps had been expected of them. Jordan Travis, who has played about as well as any quarterback in the ACC, is a big reason for that.

NC State didn’t have to deal with Travis last season, as he missed the game with an injury. The Pack won that one 28-14, limiting FSU to less than 300 yards of offense. It does not figure to be that easy for NC State this time around, and the Pack is only a field goal favorite.

FSU’s offense has averaged at least six yards per play in three straight and has been solid on the ground to complement Travis’ exploits through the air.