NC State is a 3.5-point underdog to Wake Forest

As we head into the final month of the regular season, NC State has secured bowl eligibility, and now the question is just how many more games it can win. Probably the toughest remaining game on the schedule comes against Wake Forest this week.

The task is never easy against Sam Hartman and that Wake offense, and it’s fair to wonder if NC State can keep up without Devin Leary under center. MJ Morris’ performance against Virginia Tech was encouraging, but it’s a little premature to assume the Pack’s offense has turned a corner.

The lingering questions there are why State finds itself an underdog at home.

The stakes for this one aren’t as high as some might have guessed preseason—I wouldn’t have been surprised if first place in the Atlantic ended upon the line, but of course, that wasn’t meant to be. Both have two league losses, and neither will catch Clemson, which needs only one more conference win to wrap up the division.