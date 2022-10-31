MJ Morris named starting quarterback; Savion Jackson out for the rest of 2022

MJ Morris will make his first career start this week against Wake Forest, which is an opportunity he earned and then some in rallying the Wolfpack back from three scores down to Virginia Tech.

It doesn’t sound like Dave Doeren has plans to mix in Jack Chambers, which is also a decision that should surprise no one. Took a few weeks to get to this point, but just having settled back on one quarterback again is itself a relief. Rotating doesn’t do anybody favors.

Doeren also said Monday that he’s optimistic about having Demie Sumo-Karngbaye back against Wake, though Demie “won’t be able to play the whole game.” Fingers crossed.

In less-than-positive news, Doeren announced that defensive end Savion Jackson had surgery on his knee and won’t be back this season. Jackson hurt himself against Syracuse and didn’t play against Virginia Tech. (That ‘Cuse game sure ended up a rough one for a whole lot of reasons, huh.)

Jackson had 15 tackles, including three for a loss, in seven games this season.

