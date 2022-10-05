FSU dealing with injuries to key players

Florida State is off to an excellent start this season despite setbacks to some of its more important players, and there may be some guys who are limited against NC State on Saturday night.

Foremost among them, potentially, is defensive end Jared Verse, who was on a play count against Wake Forest over the weekend and wore a knee brace. Verse leads Florida State with 4.0 sacks this season, despite the injury problems. He sounds likely to suit up this weekend, though whether or not he’s limited again remains to be seen.

The Seminoles are also missing defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, who is a starter when healthy, but has been absent since getting hurt in the team’s game against LSU.

Starting left tackle Robert Scott gave it a go in warmups against Wake Forest but ended up not playing a snap. The Seminoles also lost an offensive line starter for the season in early September. Scott presumably will give it another shot Saturday night.

Jordan Travis has been banged up as well after injuring a leg that forced him out of the Louisville game, but played the full game against Wake Forest last week. He was in a knee brace, and may be less of a threat to run as a result.