BTP Pigskin Predictions: Florida State

Despite being a game relegated to broadcast on the ACC Network, Saturday night’s matchup in Raleigh between NC State and Florida State will have all the trappings of a primetime affair. With both teams being saddled with a conference loss last week, this will essentially be an elimination game with both teams (and Wake Forest) trying to catch Atlantic Division leader Clemson.

For Florida State, this has been a resurgent season, one led by a dramatically improved offense, especially from the arm of QB Jordan Travis. The Seminoles have a balanced offense and a solid defense that has resulted in efforts in line with a true Top 25 team.

Will NC State’s defense be up to the challenge of stopping the Seminoles offense and getting the Wolfpack back in the Win column? Or will Florida State’s balanced offense pave the way to the Noles staying in the ACC Atlantic Division race?

Each BTP contributor provides their score prediction below, plus a quick blurb on their predicted outcome. Here we go!

SP+

Prediction: 28-23 (W)

Comment: “beep boop“

PirateWolf

Prediction: 24-20 (W)

Comment: “Gonna be a nailbiter, but the Pack pulls out a win with the aid of a non-offensive TD.”

no23sports

Prediction: 27-13 (W)

Comment: “The Pack gets back on track under the Saturday night lights in Carter-Finley.”

JEOHankins2

Prediction: 20-17 (W)

Comment: “As FSU legend Ron Simmons would say...D**N!...I never loved the placement of this game but strangely after a tough loss its good to get back home at night against an opponent we’ve always viewed as a rival of sorts. State makes just enough plays to score, defense holds on late for the win”

TheRealEssad

Prediction: 20-27 (L)

Comment: “Offensive execution struggles as the Pack comes up just short of a 4th quarter comeback”

Why is this so hard?

Prediction: 23-18 (W)

Comment: “Night game vs FSU can’t go wrong, right?”

AlecLower

Prediction: 27-17 (W)

Comment: “I feel strangely good about this one. Maybe I’m an optimist, maybe I just don’t really buy FSU right now.”

Steven

Prediction: 27-24 (W)

Comment: “I mean, at some point the offense has to play well against a decent team, right? RIGHT???”

BTP Staff Cumulative Prediction: 25-20 (W)

Agree? Disagree? Sound off in the comments!