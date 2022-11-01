The ACC in SP+ after Week 9

It feels like this season kind of fizzled on the ACC. In the preseason, the possibility of the league having multiple headliner/top-15 teams seemed good, what with the caliber of quarterbacks in this league.

But it definitely hasn’t worked out that way. Sure, the ACC still has several ranked teams, but no one has emerged to share the national spotlight with Clemson.

And as far as SP+ goes, there aren’t even two ACC teams in the top 30. Yeesh. Here’s what’s changed in SP+, if anything, since I last checked in a few weeks back:

ACC in SP+ Team SP+ Rk After Week 6 SP+ Rk After Week 9 Change Team SP+ Rk After Week 6 SP+ Rk After Week 9 Change Clemson 13 11 2 FSU 33 33 0 Wake Forest 30 34 -4 UNC 51 37 14 NC State 32 43 -11 Louisville 60 44 16 Syracuse 57 48 9 Pitt 42 59 -17 Miami 54 62 -8 Duke 77 76 1 Virginia 83 81 2 Virginia Tech 86 91 -5 Georgia Tech 85 97 -12 BC 94 99 -5

Six of the ACC’s seven top-50 squads are in the Atlantic Division. Then there’s UNC, which is cruising to the Coastal Division title after surviving a couple of close scrapes last month—the Heels could lose two of their last four and still win that division. Must be nice.

Among the weekend’s lowlights: Miami—remember Miami?—needed four overtimes in Charlottesville to beat UVA, er, 14-12. These two teams, and that result, are a good example of why the league’s season feels like a disappointment.

Wake Forest, meanwhile, didn’t just implode at Louisville, but did so in truly historic fashion—the Deacs turned the ball over six times in the third quarter, made possible by a pair of pick-sixes thrown by Sam Hartman.

And Boston College, oh, my sweet, sweet Boston College. Three points against UConn? That’s it? That’s all you had there? Against that UConn team? Let’s pray that this was rock bottom for you, though since Phil Jurkovec got hurt during that one, maybe it isn’t.

On the bright side for everybody, everybody is still capable of reaching bowl eligibility! Good for everybody! I have a hunch that a team or three will fall short of that goal, though.