The ACC in SP+ after Week 9

It feels like this season kind of fizzled on the ACC. In the preseason, the possibility of the league having multiple headliner/top-15 teams seemed good, what with the caliber of quarterbacks in this league.
But it definitely hasn’t worked out that way. Sure, the ACC still has several ranked teams, but no one has emerged to share the national spotlight with Clemson.
And as far as SP+ goes, there aren’t even two ACC teams in the top 30. Yeesh. Here’s what’s changed in SP+, if anything, since I last checked in a few weeks back:
ACC in SP+
|Team
|SP+ Rk After Week 6
|SP+ Rk After Week 9
|Change
|Team
|SP+ Rk After Week 6
|SP+ Rk After Week 9
|Change
|Clemson
|13
|11
|2
|FSU
|33
|33
|0
|Wake Forest
|30
|34
|-4
|UNC
|51
|37
|14
|NC State
|32
|43
|-11
|Louisville
|60
|44
|16
|Syracuse
|57
|48
|9
|Pitt
|42
|59
|-17
|Miami
|54
|62
|-8
|Duke
|77
|76
|1
|Virginia
|83
|81
|2
|Virginia Tech
|86
|91
|-5
|Georgia Tech
|85
|97
|-12
|BC
|94
|99
|-5
Six of the ACC’s seven top-50 squads are in the Atlantic Division. Then there’s UNC, which is cruising to the Coastal Division title after surviving a couple of close scrapes last month—the Heels could lose two of their last four and still win that division. Must be nice.
Among the weekend’s lowlights: Miami—remember Miami?—needed four overtimes in Charlottesville to beat UVA, er, 14-12. These two teams, and that result, are a good example of why the league’s season feels like a disappointment.
Wake Forest, meanwhile, didn’t just implode at Louisville, but did so in truly historic fashion—the Deacs turned the ball over six times in the third quarter, made possible by a pair of pick-sixes thrown by Sam Hartman.
And Boston College, oh, my sweet, sweet Boston College. Three points against UConn? That’s it? That’s all you had there? Against that UConn team? Let’s pray that this was rock bottom for you, though since Phil Jurkovec got hurt during that one, maybe it isn’t.
On the bright side for everybody, everybody is still capable of reaching bowl eligibility! Good for everybody! I have a hunch that a team or three will fall short of that goal, though.
