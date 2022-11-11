BTP Pigskin Predictions: Boston College

NC State closes out the home portion of their 2022 schedule as an ACC Atlantic battle with Boston College looms on Saturday afternoon in Carter-Finley Stadium. It will be the final home game for a large contingent of the roster, as well as an opportunity for the team to set the program record for consecutive home victories.

The Eagles head into the matchup banged up and depleted, but did show signs of life last week under backup QB Emmett Morehead in a 38-31 loss to Duke. For the first time this season, Boston College will be starting the same offensive line in consecutive games. The team also features several playmakers, led by WR Zay Flowers, a consensus Top 50 player for the 2023 NFL Draft.

For the Wolfpack, the focus will again be on the offense and true freshman QB M.J. Morris. Early returns have the NC State faithful excited, but the youngster will be making just his second career start and his first in a game where the Wolfpack are favored.

Can the NC State seniors go out on top with a victory, marking the fifth time in the last six years that the Wolfpack have notched at least 8 wins? Or will Boston College stymie the Wolfpack offense and generate enough explosive plays to pull off the upset?

Each BTP contributor provides their score prediction below, plus a quick blurb on their predicted outcome. Here we go!

SP+

Prediction: 33-12 (W)

Comment: “beep boop“

PirateWolf

Prediction: 34-17 (W)

Comment: “The Pack pulls away in the 3rd quarter to get the job done.”

no23sports

Prediction: 20-6 (W)

Comment: “Senior Day tends to lead to slow starts due to all of the extra festivities and emotions. But BC’s o-line vs the pressure the Pack defense can provide, I don’t like BC’s chances of taking advantage of that.”

JEOHankins2

Prediction: 31-16 (W)

Comment: “Going into the season it seemed Hafley’s BC would be all about Hustle (on the field), Loyalty (engaged fanbase, bringing back Zay Flowers), and Respect (reinvirgorated program) but that third one is still a work in progress. Early jitters, but Morris proves to be The Boss and defense clamps down most of the day”

TheRealEssad

Prediction: 31-15 (W)

Comment: “As one generation walks into the sunset, Morris and his fellow young(er) guns on offense send them off with a well deserved comfortable win to set the home win streak record. Defense doesn’t allow a touchdown. All the seniors, take a bow.”

Why is this so hard?

Prediction: 16-20 (L)

Comment: “We are undefeated when I pick an L, so...”

AlecLower

Prediction: 34-10 (W)

Comment: “On paper, State should win easily, but I’m not putting it past this team to find a way to stress me out.”

Steven

Prediction: 28-13 (W)

Comment: “Doubtful it’s flashy, but I expect State to control this one.”

BTP Staff Cumulative Prediction: 28-14 (W)

