What are you worried about?

A great tell within this fan base is the people who are negative when NC State wins and defiantly self-assured when State loses. We would not normally have to even be aware of their existence, but alas, this is the toll Twitter takes.

Maybe my brain is broken, perhaps its just the sheer constant pressure of the last few years of trying to go to the grocery store without dying, but when NC State loses at football, it’s just not that important to me.

So I don’t know what anyone is worried about anymore. Is everybody clinging so fiercely to the before times that this is supposed to be business as usual? It’s not, and it never was. But if it helps, I guess, well.

We’ll figure this out.