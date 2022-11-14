NC State is a 4.5-point underdog to Louisville

I don’t have any clue how NC State is going to respond after that debacle on Saturday, but if the waning dream of winning 10 games is to remain alive, the Wolfpack can’t lose again this season.

It’ll be a difficult task against the Cardinals, who seem to have gotten better as the year has progressed. Prior to losing at Clemson over the weekend, they had won four straight games, including three straight league wins by at least two touchdowns.

There’s still Malik Cunningham to worry about, as mobile quarterbacks have given State problems all season. Louisville’s defense has also been better of late, which is a worrying trend considering how much MJ Morris struggled against Boston College’s defense.

The Cardinals are 6-4 on the year and can close out a .500 season in ACC play with a victory. Not a bad year what with Scott Satterfield’s job status apparently up in the air the entire time.

NC State will need to find a win in the last two weeks to secure a .500 ACC season as well.