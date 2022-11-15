Tony Gibson named 2022 Broyles Award Nominee

NC State Defensive Coordinator Tony Gibson has been named a nominee for the 2022 Frank Broyles Award. The prestigious award is given to the top assistant coach in college football, with the winner set to be announced on December 6th.

Here is the complete list of 2022 Broyles Award nominees! pic.twitter.com/99628BeS1t — BROYLES AWARD (@BroylesAward) November 15, 2022

NC State’s website has more on it, too.

The nomination is well deserved for Gibson, who has put together one of the top defensive units in the country this year. It is as much an honor for the entire defensive unit as it is for Gibson as an individual. From that GoPack article:

The Wolfpack ranks first in the ACC in interceptions (16), rushing defense (92.3), scoring defense (18.1) and pass efficiency defense (116.4). The Pack also ranks second in the league in third-down conversion defense (.311) and fourth in the league in total defense (321.2). NC State’s 16 interceptions also ranks third nationally. The Wolfpack is allowing just 18.1 points per game, a mark that leads the ACC and ranks 13th in the FBS. Clemson, who was ranked No. 4 in the nation at the time of its matchup against the Pack, is the only team that has scored more than 24 points against NC State this season.

Gibson’s success this year will, at the very least, lead to a contract extension and pay raise here in Raleigh, although other programs are likely to come calling. Immediately prior to joining the Wolfpack program, Gibson spent six seasons on staff at West Virginia. He had a separate seven year stint in Morgantown as a staff member for Rich Rodriguez during his unprecedented run of success there. Should the Mountaineers make a change atop their program after this season, Gibson will certainly be in contention for the job.