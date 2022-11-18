BTP Pigskin Predictions: Louisville

Coming off a sad, inexcusable, and demoralizing loss last week, NC State hits the road for the first time in over a month as they travel to the land of bourbon, horses, and baseball bats to take on the Kentucky Doobies Louisville Smugglers Louisville Cardinals.

The Cardinals had their own sad trombone loss against Boston College back on October 1st, a loss that at the time appeared to put Scott Satterfield firmly on the hot seat and well on his way out of the program. Instead, Louisville rallied and posted four consecutive wins, including victories over defending ACC champion Pittsburgh and a Wake Forest team that was ranked 10th at the time of the game. Making that job-saving winning streak all the more impressive for Satterfield and company was doing so with (and sometimes without) a banged up Malik Cunningham.

While the Cardinals winning streak came to an end last week at the hands of Clemson in Death Valley, the team is still clearly playing well right now. Will the Wolfpack find the fortitude to bounce back from a bad loss last week to gain some momentum heading into the annual end-of-the-regular-season rivalry game against UNC? Or will Lualvul get back on their successful ride to capture their fifth win in six games?

Each BTP contributor provides their score prediction below, plus a quick blurb on their predicted outcome. Here we go!

SP+

Prediction: 20-24 (L)

Comment: “[sad computer noises]“

Steven

Prediction: 17-27 (L)

Comment: “I demand to be proven wrong!”

AlecLower

Prediction: 10-31 (L)

Comment: “Whatever”

Why is this so hard?

Prediction: 12-10 (W)

Comment: “Malik Cunningham doesn’t play. Chris Dunn doesn’t either, um, in the figurative sense, going 4/4 on FGs as the Pack ekes out a dub.”

TheRealEssad

Prediction: 17-24 (L)

Comment: “The battle of backup QB’s. Close and annoying game. Louisville’s d-line will give whoever plays QB trouble all day in a tough road environment”

JEOHankins2

Prediction: 21-17 (W)

Comment: “This might sound Corny but the “24 Rule” our players tout holds true. The One and Only Malik Cunningham is questionable so I assume he sits out. Defense plays angry, MJ bounces back and we squeak a close one”

no23sports

Prediction: 13-17 (L)

Comment: “I don’t have any idea what (if anything) the offense is capable of at this point. It’s hard to feel optimistic that they’ll be able to score enough points to compliment another great effort from the defense.”

PirateWolf

Prediction: 13-17 (L)

Comment: “With two banged up QBs (and possible backups), offense will be at a minimum in this one. Each team scores thrice, but like BC, Louisville makes theirs count a bit more.”

BTP Staff Cumulative Prediction: 16-19 (L)

