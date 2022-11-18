Ex-NC State DL Joseph Boletepeli arrested, charged with threatening and stalking Dave Doeren

Former NC State defensive end Joseph Boletepeli, who transferred out of the program several years back, was arrested this week and charged with both sending threatening messaged to Dave Doeren and stalking him, per WRAL.

Both charges are misdemeanors, and Boletepeli is currently under house arrest. Per the report, he has sent threatening messages to Doeren through social media on multiple occasions, though it was a cryptic tweet earlier this week (which appears to have been deleted), not long after the horrific shooting at UVA, that compelled Doeren to involve the police this time.

Boletepeli has also made some visits to the Murphy Center, and NC State increased security at the football facility this week. That’s a little alarming.

I don’t know what’s going on with Boletepeli, but I hope for his sake that this serves as a wakeup call for him. If he needs help working through some stuff, I hope he’s able to reach out and find it, because this is clearly about more than hurt feelings over the way his football career ended at NC State.