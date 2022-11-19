 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game thread: NC State vs. Louisville

By Steven Muma
/ new
Boston College v NC State Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Off the greatest embarrassment of their tenure at NC State, we’ll find out real quick what these seniors are about.

Wolfpack vs. Cardinals

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: RSN / Bally

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...