Filed under: NC State Football Game thread: NC State vs. Louisville By Steven Muma@akulawolf Nov 19, 2022, 3:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: NC State vs. Louisville Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Lance King/Getty Images Off the greatest embarrassment of their tenure at NC State, we’ll find out real quick what these seniors are about. Wolfpack vs. Cardinals Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET TV: RSN / Bally More From Backing The Pack Can NC State find a way to bounce back against Louisville? Ex-NC State DL Joseph Boletepeli arrested, charged with threatening and stalking Dave Doeren NC State adds guard Trey Parker to its 2023 recruiting class BTP Pigskin Predictions: Louisville Three shots at victory over Louisville Loading comments...
Loading comments...