NC State is a 6.5-point underdog to UNC

Well, it’s rivalry week again, and the sense of dread is palpable! NC State is only about a touchdown underdog to the Tar Heels, but it feels like that line should probably be doubled. Tripled? Who knows for sure until we see who’s available at quarterback.

Unless ... now, hang on here. Do you think 10 points will be enough to beat UNC and its high powered offense? No? Okay, well what if they turn the ball over six times? Still no? Right, I guess we do have a problem here. Maybe we could come out wearing Georgia Tech’s uniforms.

It’s funny in the laugh-so-you-don’t-cry way that UNC is avoiding having to face Devin Leary for the second time in the las three seasons. If Ben Finley gets on the field again, it’ll be a weird moment of deja vu. The game in Chapel Hill two years ago was one of the few times in his career that he’s played extended minutes.