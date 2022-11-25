BTP Pigskin Predictions: UNC-CH

It’s the last week of the college football regular season (Army-Navy notwithstanding) which means it’s Rivalry Week. NC State is set to partake in the festivities by heading a little west to take on UNC Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels, buoyed by a soft schedule in a weak (even by Coastal standards) division, are having a great season. An explosive offense that is led by redshirt-freshman QB Drake Maye leads the charge, pulling the weight for a defense that has struggled to hold up all year.

Facing those blue-clad boys on Friday afternoon will be an injury-riddled NC State squad, limping to the regular season finish line with an injury list that could populate a starting lineup on its own. A promising season for the Wolfpack was derailed by the loss of starting QB Devin Leary, and the offense has struggled to find consistency all year despite a defense that has been beyond fantastic despite the pressure.

Can the Wolfpack put together their second consecutive win over the Tar Heels and saddle them with their first losing streak of the season? Or will UNC Chapel Hill get back into the win column before having to head to Charlotte next week to take on Clemson?

Each BTP contributor provides their score prediction below, plus a quick blurb on their predicted outcome. Here we go!

SP+

Prediction: 25-31 (L)

Comment: “beep boop“

PirateWolf

Prediction: 24-28 (L)

Comment: “Before the season started, I predicted this to be a 54-24 asskicking by the Wolfpack. I would really like for that prediction to come true.”

no23sports

Prediction: 13-27 (L)

Comment: “This season will mark 3 out of the last 4 years when the Pack will play the Heels with a 3rd string or worse QB and injuries at multiple other key positions. Yay.”

JEOHankins2

Prediction: 24-21 (W)

Comment: “To be the man you have to beat the man...and we didn’t. That was at Clemson last time we were at full-ish health. As major contributor to this season being what it is, so Im going to go with my heart not my head with us behind the 8-Ball. Defense gets a TD, Offense grinds it out late.”

TheRealEssad

Prediction: 17-37 (L)

Comment: “It’ll be black Friday because it’ll feel like a funeral for this season. Heels bury the Pack on their way to Charlotte.”

Why is this so hard?

Prediction: 86-84 (W)

Comment: “Getting my pick in for blorkball season.”

AlecLower

Prediction: 24-20 (W)

Comment: “Unc sucks“

Steven

Prediction: 20-33 (L)

Comment: “UNC’s defense is bad enough that I think we can get to 20. Isn’t that exciting? Twenty points!”

BTP Staff Cumulative Prediction: 30-37 (L)

Agree? Disagree? Sound off in the comments!