Four NC State players earn first-team All-ACC honors

The ACC announced its all-conference honorees this evening, and while I don’t like going full homer over stuff like this, with that said, how in the sweet everloving hell is Drake Thomas not a first-team All-ACC player? If there are three ACC linebackers better than he is, then I’m the King of the Moon.

Four NC State players made the first team: Grant Gibson, Chandler Zavala, Aydan White, and Christopher Dunn. Thomas and Tanner Ingle earned second-team honors, while Cory Durden made the third team.

Thayer Thomas, Timothy McKay, Isaiah Moore, Payton Wilson, and Tyler Baker-Williams were honorable mentions.

Pretty wild that there was only one first-team player on NC State’s very good defense, and none of them played in the front six. Guess those guys just did an incredible job overachieving collectively. That must be it.

Anyway, congrats to all the players who earned deserved recognition today. If I were Drake Thomas, I would simply take this snub and a lot of NIL money as reasons to come back and show all these voters how wrong they were.