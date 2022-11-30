Scholarship NC State football players will receive $25k in NIL money in 2023

Earlier in the week, the Pack of Wolves NIL collective announced that beginning in 2023, it plans to provide each scholarship football athlete at NC State $25,000 for monthly appearances with local charities or businesses.

From their press release:

“We sought to create an enhanced NIL organization with a high standard of trust and accountability that honors N.C. State’s excellence,” said Charlie Stallings, chairman of the board for Pack of Wolves collective. ”We have worked hard to pair businesses, brands, and local charities with N.C. State football student-athletes. This behind-the-scenes work has brought us to the point where we can make this significant commitment today. Football student-athletes will go out into the community monthly with the opportunity to earn $25,000 or more annually. These engagements can be charitable appearances working with youth in the community, partnering with the businesses or brands who have contributed, and more.”

Everyone on scholarship will have a minimum salary next year, basically—to keep up with other power-conference programs, or at least try to keep up, this is a necessary step. Not just for recruiting, but also for retaining guys already on the roster who are worthy of attractive offers elsewhere. It’s good to see that NC State’s boosters have been able to step up here.

There’s nothing that’s ever going to fully insulate a school with State’s relatively limited resources from the sort of nightmare Pittsburgh went through with Jordan Addison; all we can do is be as proactive as we can.