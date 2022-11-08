NC State is a 19.5-point favorite against Boston College

NC State’s final home game of the season provides an opportunity to establish a new record for consecutive wins at home, and with a struggling and ailing Boston College visiting, the chances of setting that record are pretty strong.

The Eagles have lost four consecutive games to knock themselves out of bowl contention at 2-7, and they hit rock bottom a couple weekends back when they scored just three points in a loss at UConn.

BC has had to endure an insane amount of attrition at offensive line this year, to the point where the Eagles have had to move defensive linemen to the offensive side. Perhaps not surprisingly, this has led to problems. Phil Jurkovec was injured recently and did not play in the team’s loss to Duke on Friday.

So they may be starting their backup QB again against the Wolfpack, and also they have been held under 100 rushing yards in seven of nine games. That’ll make winning a challenge.