30 NC State players will be honored on Senior Day

Saturday is bound to be an emotional one as we say goodbye to one of the more important groups of upperclassmen that Dave Doeren has had. These are the guys who went through the lows of the 2019 season and responded to it by working hard to re-establish NC State’s upward trajectory.

Thirty players will walk on Senior Day prior to kickoff. It’s the last home game for the likes of Isaiah Moore, Tanner Ingle, Grant Gibson, and Thayer Thomas. It’s a big group of seniors. A little bit overwhelmingly big.

Many of the guys walking have remaining eligibility, and that group includes Devin Leary, Drake Thomas, Shyheim Battle, and Payton Wilson. This is not a new phenomenon under Doeren, and it does not mean those players have already made a decision to move on.

Leary may not make a decision until the spring, when his rehab is closer to being finished. Who knows with those other three, though I’d have to imagine Thomas and Wilson are leaning toward going pro. (Wilson probably should go pro, given his injury history.) They deserve everybody’s support regardless.

Here’s hoping that this graduating class goes out with a bang.