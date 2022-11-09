Three shots at victory over Boston College

SHOT #1: Don’t let the Eagles build momentum

Simply put, Boston College is not a good team this year. They’ve battled injuries and ineffectiveness, with the former certainly contributing to the latter, and things just generally have not gone well for this group. Heck, they got beat by UConn, 13-3. That’s the same UConn team that NC State dispatched with relative ease by a score of 41-10.

This Boston College squad is opportunistic, though. They have talent, including WR Zay Flowers and RB Pat Garwo. Three times this year the Eagles have topped 30 points in a game.

The one thing NC State cannot allow is for Boston College to build momentum. A play here and there is fine - it’s football, it’s bound to happen - but the Wolfpack have to cut off momentum before it has a chance to mount into anything substantial. That means the offense has to move the chains consistently, even if a drive ends in a punt, and they need to protect the ball. Leave the flashy plays behind in lieu of ball security. NC State is the better team and they can beat Boston College with efficiency.

The defense has to come up with some three-and-outs, especially on a drive following a prior successful drive. Shut that stuff down immediately. This also falls on the coaches to use their timeouts if they sense Boston College starting to get their offense going.

As for special teams... Just kick the dang ball out of the end zone every time, on kickoffs and punts. I don’t care. Don’t give Flowers or WR Jaelen Gill an opportunity for a return.

SHOT #2: Establish the run

Boston College has held only one opponent to under 100 yards rushing (FCS Maine ran for 89 yards), and the Eagles just gave up 232 yards and 4 rushing TDs to Duke last week. Now that’s a Duke squad that runs the ball better than NC State, but the Wolfpack should be getting Demie Sumo-Karngbaye back into the backfield mix this weekend with Jordan Houston. If Dave Doeren decides that Michael Allen’s redshirt is to be burned, that’s a three-headed rushing attack that should be able to dominate. And that’s not to mention what M.J. Morris can do with his legs.

Establishing the run will allow the Wolfpack to assert control of the game, manage the clock, and take the pressure off Morris and the passing game - not that Morris has shown anything to think that’s necessary.

SHOT #3: Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

Boston, as you may know, has a huge Irish population and the city has deep Irish roots, so for the second time this year, I’ll be going with a liquor from the Emerald Isle (no, not the one on the water’s edge of our state).

Compared to most Irish whiskeys, Teeling is brand new having started in 2015. My favorite of their offerings is the Single Grain, but it’s harder to find here than the Small Batch, so I take what I can get.

The Small Batch is a mix of bourbon barrel aged grain and malt whiskeys, that are then blended and finished in rum barrels. It provides a unique flavor profile and drinks super smooth.

So get yourself a shot, enjoy the game, and Go Pack!