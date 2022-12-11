Virginia’s Garett Tujague set to become NC State’s new offensive line coach

Dave Doeren moved quickly to replace John Garrison, who left Raleigh for Lane Kiffin’s staff at Mississippi this weekend. Doeren is hiring UVA offensive line coach Garett Tujague, who had also been the Cavaliers’ recruiting coordinator. (Tujague is pronounced TOO-jay, by the way.)

Tujague has good familiarity with new State offensive coordinator Robert Anae, as both worked together for Bronco Mendenhall at both BYU and UVA. Tony Elliott thought highly enough of Tujague to keep him on staff once he got to Virginia, no doubt in part because of his reputation for strong recruiting.

NC State could definitely use a boost to offensive line recruiting, and in that respect this looks like an excellent addition. Tujague did good work building that unit in Charlottesville, which became the foundation of an outstanding offense. UVA struggled up front in 2022, but replacing basically the entire starting offensive line typically will do that.

Like Anae, Tujague played in college at BYU. He has a decade of experience coaching OL at the FBS level.