NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson is getting a new 3-year contract, per report

Tony Gibson is about to become the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the ACC. According to a report from FootballScoop this afternoon, NC State is giving Gibson a new three-year deal that is worth around $1.3 million annually.

Gibson has been a key part of the Wolfpack’s success since he was hired after the 2019 season and has seen his stock rise nationally as a result. His defenses have been State’s obvious strength over the last two years, and while he’s got a challenge ahead of him next fall, he’s earned the good faith.

This extension signals that Gibson’s next move, should he make it, will be for a head coaching job somewhere, and that he’s not in a hurry to make a choice. He’s not just the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the ACC, he’s also making more than most Group-of-5 head coaches.

If his success here continues, he’ll be able to pick his spot when he wants to, but I don’t think we have to worry about losing him to like Bowling Green or Eastern Michigan anytime soon.