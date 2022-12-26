NC State now a small favorite to beat Maryland in Mayo Bowl

Well, it’s game week for the final time in 2022 as NC State and Maryland prepare to play each other for the first time since 2013. The Terps opened initially as a 1.5-point favorite, but the line has since swung to State -1.

The Terps will have the edge at quarterback no matter what, though the fact that MJ Morris has been practicing provides some added optimism for State. It also helps that NC State hasn’t had any key players aside from Devin Carter, who is transferring, opt out of the Mayo Bowl.

Maryland has had a few guys opt out, including receivers Rakim Jarrett (40 rec., 471 yards, 3 TD) and Jacob Copeland (26-376-2), who have declared for the NFL Draft. That’s two of Maryland’s top four receivers this season. Might make a difference in the game, though Maryland has spread the ball around a lot.

I’d expect the oddsmakers are right about the close nature of the game, regardless.