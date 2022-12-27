NC State won’t name starting quarterback ahead of Mayo Bowl

Not surprisingly, Dave Doeren isn’t interested in letting anybody know who will be NC State’s quarterback in the Mayo Bowl on Friday afternoon. As kickoff gets closer, we can only assume that Maryland’s coaching staff will grow increasingly panicked to the point where they are all an emotional shambles, unable to function.

Okay, probably not.

There is good news: Doeren has said that MJ Morris is completely healthy. There’s no compelling reason to hold him out of the game, from an eligibility standpoint. Players can play in a maximum of four games and keep their redshirt, and Morris has already appeared in five—and anyway, bowl game participation this year doesn’t count against that total.

Seems fair to assume, then, that Morris will be the guy, but then again maybe the staff wants to reward Ben Finley for his performance against the Tar Heels. Who knows! NC State also will not be releasing a depth chart ahead of the game.