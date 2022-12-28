How to watch NC State vs. Maryland: Mayo Bowl kickoff time, TV coverage, odds, and more

It’s just about time for NC State to hit the field for the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl against our old, uh, friends, the Maryland Terrapins. It’s like running into a cousin you never liked all that much at the grocery store after years of losing contact.

Undoubtedly there will be more mayo dousing involved in the football game, though. Both head coaches have agreed to have a big ol’ tub of mayo dumped on their heads should their team win—an experience South Carolina’s Shane Beamer got to enjoy last year.

NC State football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Wolfpack, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, $20+ for extra package.) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of NC State football this season.

Also at stake in this one for the Wolfpack: a ninth win for the second consecutive season, plus bragging rights on Maryland for pulling back ahead in the all-time series, which is currently tied 33-33-4. No telling when these two programs will meet again.

Now’s a great time to sign up for Sling TV and catch what should be a good one, plus the rest of the bowl season.

The 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Location: Bank of America Stadium; Charlotte, NC

Kickoff date and time: Noon ET on Friday, Dec. 30

Odds: NCSU -1

Television coverage: ESPN

TV announcing crew: Anish Shroff (PXP), Brock Osweiler, Andraya Carter

Online streaming options: Sling TV / WatchESPN