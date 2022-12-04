Tim Beck set to become next head coach at Coastal Carolina

NC State is going to need a new offensive coordinator. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported earlier today that Tim Beck and Coastal Carolina have come to terms on a five-year deal to make Beck the Chanticleers’ next head coach.

Beck’s deal is expected to be worth around $1 million per year plus incentives, which might not be all that much of a raise from what he was making as NC State’s offensive coordinator (incentives aside).

But Beck has also never been a head coach at the college level, so now’s the time for him to shoot his shot. It’s an easy move down the road for him, and his daughter is already a student there.

I don’t know how much of a factor this season at NC State might have had in his decision to move on, but it isn’t like he couldn’t hear the boos. His offense just felt out of sorts from the start of the season, and while the injuries aren’t his fault, most of the fanbase has been ready to move on for months.

Still, we shouldn’t forget the immediate positive impact he had when he got to Raleigh in 2020. He did a lot of good here in helping the program re-establish itself after the nightmare in 2019.

All the best to him at the new gig.