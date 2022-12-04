NC State will face Maryland in 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl

It’s official: NC State is going to Charlotte to meet Maryland in the Mayo Bowl. This will be the first time that the Wolfpack and Terrapins have met on a football field since UMD left the ACC for the Big Ten.

This year’s Mayo Bowl is set from noon on Friday, Dec. 30, with television coverage by ESPN.

We’d probably have had bowl news earlier in the afternoon, but the Holiday Bowl and Gator Bowl were holding up the proceedings by fighting over Notre Dame. The Gator won that battle and if it hadn’t, State might be in Jacksonville against South Carolina instead. Glad to avoid that one.

The Terps are 7-5 (4-5) this season, and their best win came against ... SMU I guess? They were competitive in losses to Purdue and Michigan but none of their conference wins came against a team with a winning record, and they lost three of four to close out the regular season.

Maryland has a solid offense led by quarterback Taulia Tagovoiloa, who can create plenty of challenges. Should be a good matchup all around.