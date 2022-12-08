Christopher Dunn wins 2022 Lou Groza Award

We saw a lot of field goal kicker calamity firsthand this season—all of it from NC State’s opponents. This season was bookended by dramatic wins made possible thanks to the unreliability of the placekicker on the other sideline.

While other teams were going through the very common College Kicker Struggle, we were just kicking back on the other side, knowing that this could not be our problem, because we had Christopher Dunn. I will never be able to thank Christopher Dunn enough for all of the stress he managed to remove from this season all by himself.

That’s not something that can fully be appreciated in the moments, but now that the season is done and I can take stock? Yeah. Thanks, Chris. What a year. You were the Pain Preventer. We will never truly know the extent of the shit you saved us from.

Tonight he was the recipient of the 2022 Lou Groza Award, given to the nation’s top placekicker.

.@PackFootball has the best kicker in the nation and the winner of the Lou Groza Award, Christopher Dunn!! Check out the reaction in the upper left from holder Shane McDonough and long snapper Joe Shimko! pic.twitter.com/Zocbtyql1M — Jeff Gravley (@JGravleySPORTS) December 9, 2022

(Much credit is due both Joe Shimko and Shane McDonough, too.)

Dunn finished second nationally in field goals made and accuracy. He did not miss a field goal attempt until the final regular season game, was 14-14 on kicks inside 40 yards and was 2-2 on his tries from 50+. He’s had a fantastic career, and maybe his most impressive accomplishment is that he has never missed an extra point. Dude is 200-for-200 on XPs. That’s incredible. Just ask ECU’s kicker how impressive that is.

It's been a big week for Mr. Reliable, aka The 2022 Lou Groza Award winner, aka @The2018PK#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/Q75k7EO0Yh — NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 9, 2022

So congrats, Chris, on a well-deserved honor. And thanks again.