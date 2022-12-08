Robert Anae is NC State’s new offensive coordinator, per report

Dave Doeren has found his replacement for Tim Beck, it seems. Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae is on the move to NC State to serve in that same role.

Anae did a nice job rejuvenating Syracuse’s offense in his lone season there, and prior to that, he built an explosive offense at Virginia around quarterback Brennan Armstrong. (Armstrong also happens to be in the portal at the moment. Y’know, just throwin’ that out there.)

Anae came to UVA from BYU along with Bronco Mendenhall in 2015. He has been in the college coaching ranks since the mid-80s and has more than a decade of experience calling plays, including two stints as the OC in Provo.

Looks like a pretty solid hire for the Pack, and you have to like the improvement Garrett Shrader showed in his one year with Anae running the show at Syracuse. When it comes to catering to his quarterback’s strengths, he sure seems to know what he’s doing.