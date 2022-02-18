NC State reserve quarterback Aaron McLaughlin enters transfer portal

NC State redshirt freshman quarterback Aaron McLaughlin has entered his name in the transfer portal. McLaughlin didn’t earn any reps on the field as a freshman in 2021 after losing the backup job to Ben Finley, and perhaps he feels like that situation isn’t about to change.

He obviously wasn’t likely to see the field in 2022 what with Devin Leary still in the fold, and I guess he wasn’t willing to wait another year to compete for the starting job heading into 2023. Understandable, I suppose, but he’s still really early in his career and a lot could change for him over the next couple of years.

But it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen at NC State. McLaughlin can always remove his name from the portal—assuming of course that he’s welcome to come back—but most guys don’t do that.

I’ll be curious to see where he ends up, and in any case, I wish him all the best.