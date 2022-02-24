Dave Doeren’s extension with NC State is official

NC State and Dave Doeren have been working on a contract extension for a while, and on Thursday they made it official. Doeren has been extended through the 2026 season, and his entire coaching staff received new multi-year contracts as well.

The new deal will bump Doeren’s annual salary up from $3.5 million to $5 million, and there are plenty of incentives he can hit on an annual basis that can push that number higher. R. Cory Smith outlines those here. He should cash in on a few in 2022: for instance, winning 9+ games, finishing in the final CFP top 15, and playing in the ACC title game—all reasonably attainable goals—would be worth several hundred thousand bucks.

Also if the team gets that done for him he’s on the hook to buy each starter a Fabergé egg. Now, not a fancy Fabergé egg, mind—we are not talking about fancy Fabergé egg money here. This ain’t the SEC. But something tasteful, elegant, perhaps in more of a standard egg size. Something that says, “thank you for earning me the extra several hundred thousand bucks.”

Kidding aside, the extension obviously is well-deserved as Doeren’s program is not only winning but has become a model of stability in an otherwise unstable college football world. And man is that nice.