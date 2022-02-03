Chandler Zavala still hoping to get a 6th year of eligibility

NC State offensive lineman Chandler Zavala applied for a medical waiver that would allow him to play a sixth season but had it denied by the NCAA last month. But as David Thompson reports, he hasn’t given up on getting that extra year.

He played in only five games for the Wolfpack this past season, but he’s trying to get a waiver for his freshman season at Fairmont State, in which he played only three games. Given those two shortened seasons, plus the fact that his school canceled its 2020 season because of the pandemic, Zavala seems to have a good case for another year, just, you know, in general.

NC State would love to slot him back in at a guard spot this fall, and Zavala also wants the opportunity to improve his NFL Draft stock. He made the move from D-II to FBS in order to gain more visibility for his professional prospects and had that chance to garner attention cut short.