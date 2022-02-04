Dave Doeren is getting a contract extension and a big raise, per report

NC State and Dave Doeren are nearing a contract extension, according to ESPN’s Andrea Adelson. The years and financial terms have not been specified, but Doeren is expected to get a pay bump to around $5 million per year, which would put his salary in the top half of the ACC.

Doeren definitely should rank in the top half of the league in salary based on the results that he and his staff have been able to deliver, though five million bucks is still an eye-opening number for a coach at NC State. But the cost of doing business continues to rise across the sport.

The Wolfpack has a 13-5 record in ACC games over the last two seasons, and Dave deserves a lot of credit for getting the program back on track and then-some after the 2019 season. His changes at the coordinator positions made a big difference, and now NC State is in a healthy, stable position.

According to R. Cory Smith at Pack Pride, the assistant coaching staff is also set to get extensions, with offensive coordinator Tim Beck and defensive coordinator Tony Gibson in line for three-year deals. Gibson’s deal may be worth seven figures annually.

A significant part of maintaining a successful college football program is investing in coaching salaries, so it’s encouraging in that respect to see that NC State is stepping up to keep the people it values. Continuity matters, and these guys have worked well together. I know Dave likes his staff a lot and it’s good to see them taken care of.

Doeren and his staff have been worth this money, easily, over the last two years, and the team is poised for maybe an even bigger season in 2022. They’ve earned the raises, though it does kinda feel like they at least owe Devin Leary and Emeka Emezie like $500 grand. (Not to mention the other veterans whose hard work helped bring State back from the pit of despair.)