NC State extends AD Boo Corrigan’s contract through 2027

Under Boo Corrigan, NC State has maintained the standard of success that was established by Debbie Yow—something that might sound like an easy task but definitely isn’t. The school announced today that Corrigan has been given an extension through 2027.

No doubt the subset of weirdos in this fan base who already hate a guy who has yet to even go through a basketball or football coaching search are reacting to this news with dismay. It remains really strange that there arepeople who seem to think Corrigan isn’t doing his job because he doesn’t use Twitter.

Maybe if he’d chained himself to a dugout in Omaha and declared a hunger strike until NC State was allowed to take the field again, he’d be in better shape PR-wise. Sadly, we’ll never know.

But he’s gonna be around for a while, so who knows, could be there’s a shot at redemption in his future!