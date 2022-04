It’s our first and last dose of NC State football this spring, and it’s going to have to tide us over until the fall. I’m hoping we see a few flashes today from some guys who need to step up for the Pack this season, but mostly I just hope nobody gets hurt.

The game will stream online live, but if you can’t watch it that way, it will re-air tonight at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Game info:

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live coverage: ACCNX

Replay: ACC Network, 7 p.m. ET