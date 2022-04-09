 clock menu more-arrow no yes

First-teamers top reserves, 50-7, in NC State’s spring game

By Steven Muma
If history has taught us anything, it’s “never take a lot from a spring game where no one is tackling.” Obviously, it’s a bad idea to do that. There’s not going to be a lot of tells there. That’s not wrong; that’s generally pretty obviously correct.

However.

Just if I could have one second, remember how this was Thayer’s play—the telephone touchdown last year—but how it is now the part of the offense that focuses on Porter Rooks?

Pretty sure this is obviously the year of Porter Rooks; it’s taken a good minute, but here it is, and damn if he ain’t going to be good.

