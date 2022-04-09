First-teamers top reserves, 50-7, in NC State’s spring game

If history has taught us anything, it’s “never take a lot from a spring game where no one is tackling.” Obviously, it’s a bad idea to do that. There’s not going to be a lot of tells there. That’s not wrong; that’s generally pretty obviously correct.

However.

Just if I could have one second, remember how this was Thayer’s play—the telephone touchdown last year—but how it is now the part of the offense that focuses on Porter Rooks?

Leary ➡️ Rooks TD! pic.twitter.com/ltaqpQPzOW — NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 9, 2022

Pretty sure this is obviously the year of Porter Rooks; it’s taken a good minute, but here it is, and damn if he ain’t going to be good.